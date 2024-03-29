Next Article

Vijay Varma turned 38 on Friday

Vijay Varma turns 38: Kareena Kapoor-Karisma Kapoor pen heartfelt wishes

What's the story Vijay Varma is a breakout star in Bollywood and the actor is delivering back-to-back brilliant performances on celluloid and OTT. On Friday, he turned another year wiser and fans and colleagues took to social media to wish the Gully Boy actor. On his 38th birthday, his co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also took to their respective Instagram Stories and penned heartfelt wishes for the actor.

'May you keep dancing in all your future films'

Kapoor Khan posted a black-and-white snapshot of her with Varma from their film Jaane Jaan, captioning it with a heartfelt message. She penned, "Happy birthday @itsvijayvarma May you keep dancing in all your future films. Biggest hug...love you." He replied, "Only you can make me dance to your tunes bebo ji thank you." The duo's work on the Netflix film Jaane Jaan was loved by viewers and critics. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial also starred Jaideep Ahlawat.

Varma and Kapoor's sweet camaraderie

Bebo's older sister, on the other hand, shared a photograph from the Murder Mubarak set and penned, "Happpy birthday to the sweetest." Varma replied, "Thank you for the wishes and those sunglasses, Lolo." The duo shared screen space on the newly-released OTT film Murder Mubarak which is streaming now on Netflix. The film is directed by Homi Adajania.