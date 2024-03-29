Next Article

'Cowboy Carter': Beyoncé's daughter Rumi Carter features in 'Protector'

By Aikantik Bag 01:54 pm Mar 29, 202401:54 pm

What's the story Beyoncé's latest album, Cowboy Carter, is a star-studded affair featuring a variety of artists, including her six-year-old daughter, Rumi Carter. The fourth track, Protector, opens with Rumi's voice asking, "Mom, can I hear the lullaby please?" This leads into a heartfelt acoustic ballad dedicated to Beyoncé's children. Country music legends Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson also make appearances on the album.

Trivia

Earlier, Blue Ivy featured in Beyoncé's 'Brown Skin Girl'

Fans had anticipated Rumi's participation after noticing her artist page on streaming platforms a day before the album's release. This is not the first time Beyoncé has involved her children in her music; her older daughter Blue Ivy was featured in Brown Skin Girl, a track from her 2019 album Lion King: The Gift. Rising stars Tanner Adell and Shaboozey also contributed to the album, adding to its diverse range of talent.

Album

More about the album

Cowboy Carter boasts 27 tracks and spans 80 minutes, challenging traditional country music norms by blending elements from other genres. Noteworthy collaborations include Post Malone on Levii's Jeans and Miley Cyrus on II Most Wanted. The album dropped at midnight on Friday, following the surprise release of two singles—Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages—during the Super Bowl.