Beyoncé shares what inspired her upcoming 'Cowboy Carter' album

By Tanvi Gupta 10:07 am Mar 20, 2024

What's the story Beyoncé is on a roll! After releasing two singles, Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages, the Grammy-winning artist recently offered a glimpse into the inspiration for her upcoming album, Act II: Cowboy Carter. In an in-depth Instagram post, she disclosed that an unpleasant experience sparked the album's creation. While she didn't elaborate on the incident, it's speculated to be linked to her contentious performance at the Country Music Association Awards in 2016.

While not explicitly mentioned, it is speculated that Beyoncé may be alluding to her performance of Daddy Lessons at the Country Music Association Awards with the group then known as the Dixie Chicks in 2016. The performance received backlash from some country fans on social media and reports emerged of industry figures expressing dissatisfaction over featuring a pop artist at a country music event. Meanwhile, fans can anticipate her upcoming country album to be released on March 29.

Inspiration behind 'Cowboy Carter'

Describing how the album originated, the Houston-born singer stated, "It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed...and it was very clear that I wasn't." "But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive." Separately, the cover art shared along with the post referenced rodeo queens, female representatives, and the face of the sport.

Beyoncé discussed obstacles and evolution in country music

Beyoncé candidly discussed the hurdles she encountered when she initially stepped into the country music scene. In her lengthy post, she stated, "The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me." She added that the follow-up to Renaissance was a testament to her pushing boundaries and fusing genres. Notably, Beyoncé embarked on creating this album five years ago and hinted at numerous collaborations and surprises.

'This is a 'Beyoncé' album'

Beyoncé perceives her forthcoming album Act II: Cowboy Carter as an extension of her prior work, Renaissance. She expressed, "I focused on this album as a continuation of RENAISSANCE...I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning, and never stop, (sic)." The singer also emphasized that despite its country influences, "This ain't a country album. This is a 'Beyoncé' album."

Beyoncé's groundbreaking foray into country music

Beyoncé broke records as the first Black woman to secure the top spot on Billboard's Country Songs chart with her single Texas Hold 'Em. This achievement comes a year after she made history with the most Grammy wins. To recall, the two previously released singles were launched during the Super Bowl last month. Collaborators on these singles included Raphael Saadiq, Robert Randolph, and Rhiannon Giddens.