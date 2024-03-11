Next Article

Zanai Bhosle to star in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai debuts with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic

What's the story Indian cinema witnesses several debuts every year and the buzz surrounding celebrity kids' debuts are always at a high. Now, legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming period drama The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The actor took to social media and thanked the makers of the upcoming film.

Zanai is also a playback singer and enjoys a decent fan following. With a new feather on the cap, fans are quite excited about the acting project. The movie is helmed by Sandeep Singh and bankrolled by Immerso Studio and Legend Studios. She will don the role of Maharani Sai Bhonsale. The movie is slated for February 19, 2026 release.

