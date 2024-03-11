Next Article

Maxtern-Elvish Yadav's fight is now over for good

The best memes born out of Elvish-Maxtern's 'fight' and reconciliation

By Isha Sharma 01:20 pm Mar 11, 202401:20 pm

What's the story If you are an avid X user, your timeline must be replete with tweets, videos, and photos about Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's altercation with gamer and YouTuber Maxtern. What started as a war of words escalated into a brawl, the police got involved, Yadav was booked, and eventually, the two reconciled over an Instagram Live. This, expectedly, birthed some hilarious memes.

Resolution

But first, know about the truce

The matter was reportedly resolved through the mediation of fitness influencer Rajat Dalal. Per Maxtern (whose real name is Sagar Thakur), there was "miscommunication" and he was "poked by someone." Yadav added that "everything is clear from my end and there won't be any more problems." Earlier, a video went viral where Yadav was seen thrashing Maxtern in a showroom-like facility in Gurugram.

#1

People thought the entire matter was hilarious and good entertainment

Once the issue was resolved, several X users took to the site to share how they were "entertained all weekend" because of the exchange between Maxtern and Yadav. While some praised Maxtern for taking a stand against Yadav, others criticized him for "succumbing to Yadav's immense pressure and power." Someone else wrote, "Everything was scripted and only done to fool the public."

Do you think it was scripted?

#2

Anjali Arora got dragged in this mess, too

Earlier, when the fight was still on, Lock Upp contestant Anjali Arora had posted a Story in Hindi saying, "No need to worry about anything, Elvish. We all are with you. We have encountered several people like this. We cannot provide explanations to everyone." "We #anjalians are with you!" This, in turn, led to her trolling, with many wondering, "Who are Anjalians?"

Here's a meme on the matter

#3

Was this done to become more popular on social media?

Several meme-makers are also of the opinion that Maxtern and Yadav "conspired" toward this together so that they could find better reach on X (since that would lead to monetary benefit). Others said this was done to become more famous and garner more followers, which would have not been possible otherwise. "It was a deal. They played with our feelings," wrote an X user.

Root cause

This is how it all began

The clash between Yadav and Maxtern stemmed from the recent Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) charity match, where Yadav was spotted interacting with comedian Munawar Faruqui. Maxtern, along with several social media users, criticized Yadav— a "kattar Hindu"—for associating with Faruqui, who had previously faced scrutiny for making jokes about Hinduism. Per social media chatter, Maxtern was "poking" Yadav prior to this incident, too.