Now, you can broadcast community posts to your X followers

Technology

By Rishabh Raj 05:48 pm Dec 06, 202305:48 pm

X has lately been adding new features to better compete with rivals like Reddit and Facebook

X, the rebranded social media platform previously recognized as Twitter, has rolled out a new feature that lets users share community posts with all their followers. This is much like sending a broadcast message to all your WhatsApp contacts. Initially available for iOS users, the feature will soon be accessible on web and Android platforms, according to an X engineer.

Take a look at X engineer's post

How the new broadcasting feature works

To share a community post with followers, users can choose the "Also send to followers" option when posting in a community. This makes the post visible on the user's profile too. While communities on X are public and their posts can be viewed by anyone, only community members can reply to them. However, users can interact with broadcasted community posts by quoting them. It's still uncertain if X will allow communities to block broadcasts.

Recent enhancements to X's community features

Lately, X has been working on enhancing its community feature to better compete with rivals like Reddit and Facebook. These improvements include sorting posts for pinned communities, showcasing communities on user profiles, and permitting private accounts to join communities. In October, X launched a gatekeeping feature for restricted communities, allowing admins to ask users questions before they join. X has also been featuring posts from joined communities in the algorithmic "For You" feed for some time now.