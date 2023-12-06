Redmi 13C series debuts with 50MP main camera, 5,000mAh battery

Redmi 13C series debuts with 50MP main camera, 5,000mAh battery

By Sanjana Shankar 04:13 pm Dec 06, 2023

The Redmi 13C and 13C 5G start at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999, respectively

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched its new 'C' series smartphones in India, namely the Redmi 13C and Redmi 13C 5G. The Redmi 13C and 13C 5G start at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999, respectively. Both phones can be purchased via Mi.com, Xiaomi Retail, and Amazon, with an extra Rs. 1,000 discount for ICICI Bank cardholders. The Redmi 13C will be available from December 12, while the Redmi 13C 5G will hit the market on December 16.

Both models get a 90Hz HD+ display

Both the Redmi 13C and 13C 5G feature a 6.74-inch HD+ screen with 600x720 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The 13C model gets 450 nits peak brightness while the 5G model gets 600 nits brightness. The Redmi 13C is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset while the 5G variant packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The smartphones offer up to 8GB of RAM with support for 8GB virtual RAM. They pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Camera specifications

Redmi 13C features a triple camera setup, including a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and an auxiliary lens. Up front, it gets an 8MP snapper. The Redmi 13C 5G is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera and an auxiliary lens. Up front, it has a 5MP selfie snapper. Both smartphones run on Android 13-based MIUI 14. Connectivity options include dual SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing and color options

Redmi 13C is available in Starshine Green and Stardust Black colors. It costs Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB/128GB version, Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and the 8GB/256GB version costs Rs. 11,499. The Redmi 13C 5G comes in Starlight Black, Startrail Silver, and Startrail Green colors. It carries a price tag of Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB/128GB version, Rs. 12,499 for the 6GB/128GB model, and the top-end 8GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs. 14,499.