What's the story Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and controversies' old friend Elvish Yadav has landed in trouble again. Hours after YouTuber Maxtern (whose real name is reportedly Sagar Thakur) alleged that Yadav and his cronies beat him up and threatened to kill him, a video of the incident has surfaced online. The incident occurred after Maxtern criticized Yadav's friendship with Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, which recently developed during the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL) charity match.

In the video, Yadav can clearly be seen brutally beating up Maxtern, while the men with him help him in the task. While the audio is largely unclear, some of them can also be heard asking the two to not fight, while abusive language is also audible in the background. Going by the video, it seems like the altercation took place at a showroom-like facility.

Earlier, Maxtern shared a video detailing his experience

In the video, Maxtern is heard saying, "Jaan se maarne ki dhamki di gayi hai... Main to akela tha lekin Elvish bhai saath mein bohot saare bande laaye the." He also showed a gash on his lips and alleged that Yadav threatened to kill him. Maxtern vowed to release the full video on social media soon and shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with Yadav, where the two could be seen discussing the spot for their fight.

Responding to the allegations in a recent vlog, Yadav stated, "Bhai tu Delhi hi rehta hai socha yad dila du (Thought I should remind you that you live in Delhi only." He also tweeted along the same lines. Previously, he had addressed trolls criticizing his bond with Faruqui by saying, "Khot nikaalne baithoge, har cheez mein khot nikal jayegi.. pyaar mohabbat se raho aur aage badho." However, Yadav has not yet reacted to the viral video.

Yadav is earning the ire of social media users because of his right-wing political preferences, which starkly contrast with that of Faruqui's left-leaning stance. Faruqui, a stand-up comedian, is infamous for previously making jokes on Hinduism, while Yadav has always projected himself as a devoted Hindu and sanatani. This, resultantly, has further confused the fans, encouraging them to question the Bigg Boss alums' newly formed friendship.