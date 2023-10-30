Audio Drama Day: 5 unmissable series you need to try

By Namrata Ganguly 01:39 pm Oct 30, 202301:39 pm

Best audio series to binge listen on Pocket FM

In a world dominated by visual media and fast-paced digital content, audio dramas have quietly experienced a renaissance, transporting us to far-off worlds and immersing us in captivating narratives. Audio Drama Day (October 30) celebrates this unique and enduring art form, where soundscapes and storytelling combine to create a one-of-a-kind experience for listeners. Listed below are must-listen audio series honoring this timeless art form.

'Zeher Hai Ya Pyaar Hai'

On this occasion, Zeher Hai Ya Pyaar Hai on Pocket FM has to be a must-listen. A charming voyage of love and mystery is set in motion by lead characters Swadha and KK. Explore a world of tension to see if their encounter will lead to a heartbreaking maze of secrets or a heartwarming romance, either on the Pocket FM app or YouTube.

'Yeh Pyaar Nahi Aasan'

Yeh Pyaar Nahi Aasan is a must addition to your binge list for Audio Drama Day. Highlighting the sharp disparity between appearances and reality, Aashna's dream wedding with Garveet has turned into a terrifying nightmare. To explore the intricacies of their partnership and learn the captivating story of Aashna and Garveet, you can either download the Pocket FM app or tune in to YouTube.

'Zero to Hero'

As Kartik undergoes an exceptional transformation while keeping his rich billionaire status a secret amid mockery and insults, Zero to Hero has to be your pick on this special day. Through this audio series, come along with Kartik on a journey to delve into how newfound wealth affects relationships and the difficult choices he has to make through it.

'Sherdil'

Pocket FM's action crime thriller audio Sherdil follows Arjun, a soldier embarking on a new assignment that involves defending Isha Sarin and everything she owns. Arjun's position changes from bodyguard to sentinel against international criminals when duty and desire converge. It skillfully combines duty, desire, and patriotism into a gripping story as Megha, Arjun's ex, and Robin, an old adversary of Isha, work together.

'Devil Se Shaadi'

Devil Se Shaadi is an intense journey through love and war. It revolves around Rajveer, a haughty and intimidating man, who is tied to an unwanted marriage with Ishqi. The future of their marriage is in jeopardy. The audio series unfolds if Ishqi will remain stuck and afraid because of Rajveer's conceit or if Rajveer will become a more understanding partner out of love.