First-look: Ranveer Singh roars back to action in 'Singham Again'

By Tanvi Gupta 01:31 pm Oct 30, 202301:31 pm

Ranveer Singh unveils his 'Singham Again' avatar

Ranveer Singh is all set to reprise his role as police officer Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao in the forthcoming film Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty. On Monday, the actor unveiled his first look from the movie, showcasing him roaring with Lord Hanuman in the backdrop. Director Shetty also shared the poster, adding the caption, "Hum sabka favorite (Our favorite)!!! The notorious Simmba is back!"

Why does this story matter?

The Singham saga commenced in 2011 with Ajay Devgn portraying Inspector Bajirao Singham, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Singham 3 is the newest addition to Shetty's cop universe, which also encompasses Simmba (2018) and Sooryavanshi (2021). The third chapter of the series, Singham Again, began filming in September in Hyderabad. The movie is scheduled for release on Independence Day, August 15, 2024.

'Singh's trademark one-liners are sure to be a highlight': Report

Fans are buzzing with excitement with Singh's return to Singham Again. According to a News18 report, "As the superstar is coming back, people can expect a high dose of action, comedy, and entertainment from his highly anticipated reprise of one of his most famous characters." "As always, his one-liners are bound to bring the house down and have the audience in splits," the report stated.

Take a look at the poster here

Earlier, Shetty welcomed Deepika Padukone in his cop universe

Just days before Singh's poster reveal, Shetty introduced Deepika Padukone's character as Shakti Shetty. Padukone will portray the most "brutal and violent cop" in Shetty's cop universe, making her the first female actor to take on a police role in the series. In the poster, Padukone appears dressed as a police officer, sporting a menacing grin and blood dripping from her forehead and shoulder.

In case you missed it, watch Padukone's cop avatar here

Meet the star-studded cast for 'Singham 3'

In addition to Singh and Padukone, Singham Again marks the return of Devgn as Singham. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also set to reprise her Singham Returns role. A few weeks ago, Khan shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets with her fans. Meanwhile, Shetty announced that Tiger Shroff will be joining the franchise. There have been rumors that Arjun Kapoor might play the antagonist, but the director has not yet confirmed these speculations.

