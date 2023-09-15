Deepika Padukone invests in specialty coffee chain Blue Tokai

Business

Deepika Padukone invests in specialty coffee chain Blue Tokai

Written by Rishabh Raj September 15, 2023 | 06:16 pm 2 min read

Deepika Padukone's average investment size typically ranges from Rs. 3-5 crore.

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has made a strategic move into the world of specialty coffee by acquiring an undisclosed stake in the Gurgaon-based coffee chain, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters. This investment was funneled through her investment company, Ka Enterprises. It marks a significant addition to Blue Tokai's ongoing Series-B fundraising round. Through this investment, Padukone joined a distinguished group of investors in the specialty coffee company that includes A91 Partners, DSP Blackrock, and Anicut Capital.

Fueling growth for Blue Tokai

Blue Tokai, with over a decade of experience in the coffee industry, is set to leverage Padukone's investment to fuel its expansion beyond its current four roasteries and 80-plus physical outlets scattered across India and Japan. The brand's co-founder and CEO, Matt Chitharanjan, has expressed a vision that extends beyond mere expansion. He aims to elevate the brand's experimentation, quality, accessibility, and convenience. This may include forging new partnerships with marquee retail outlets, luxury hotels, and restaurants.

Padukone's growing start-up portfolio

Padukone's investment in Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters adds another layer to her diverse portfolio in the Indian start-up ecosystem. Since the inception of Ka Enterprises in 2014, Padukone has actively invested in consumer-focused companies like Furlenco, Blu Smart, Epigamia, Bellatrix, Atomberg Technologies, Mokobara, Supertails, and Nua. Her average investment size typically ranges from Rs. 3-5 crore. Notably, Padukone has also lent her star power as a brand ambassador for several of these start-ups.

Blue Tokai's extended Series B round

Blue Tokai's journey took an exciting turn with Padukone's investment, although the exact amount remains undisclosed. This investment supplements the company's extended Series B round, which previously secured $30 million in January. The funds raised earlier this year were intended to facilitate business scaling and global expansion into specialty coffee markets, along with the introduction of new FMCG products.

The specialty coffee landscape

Founded in 2013 by Matt Chitharanjan and Namrata Asthana, Blue Tokai's presence spans major Indian cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Mohali, and Pune, with four roasteries and a robust network of physical outlets. The brand has also expanded its presence internationally, with operations in Japan. Blue Tokai competes with brands such as Slay Coffee, Sleepy Owl Coffee, Third Wave Coffee Roasters, and Hatti Kaapi, as well as industry titans like Cafe Coffee Day and Starbucks.

Share this timeline