'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas named Bhairava in Nag Ashwin directorial

What's the story Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most ambitious films ever made in India. The VFX-heavy sci-fi actioner has been in production for a long time and is finally set for a May 9 release. Ahead of the release, the makers revealed the name of Prabhas's character on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Friday. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release.

The protagonist's name is Bhairava. The makers also unveiled a new poster featuring Rebel Star in a never-before-seen avatar. The magnum opus is helmed by Nag Ashwin and the star-studded cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, among others. The Vyjayanthi Movies production has been in the buzz as the promotional materials have garnered praise from viewers worldwide.

