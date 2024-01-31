'Fighter' marked the third collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand

Know how much Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' cast charged for it

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:13 am Jan 31, 202411:13 am

What's the story This year's first big release, Siddharth Anand's Fighter has been earning the big bucks at the box office. A war drama inspired by the 2019 Pulwama Attack and the Balakot Airstrike, Fighter hit cinema halls on January 25. While the film is running successfully in the theaters, we take a look at how much the leading stars earned from it.

Next Article

#1

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, who played Squadron Leader Shamsher Singh Pathania's role in the film, reportedly charged a fee of Rs. 85 crore. The actor was paid almost double the amount he earned for War. Per reports, he charged Rs. 48 crore for the 2019 film. As for Bang Bang!, his first collaboration with Anand before Fighter and War, Roshan's fee was Rs. 30 crore, reportedly.

#2

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, one the highest-paid female actors in Hindi cinema, also drew a big paycheck for the movie. The makers paid a whopping Rs. 20 crore to Padukone, which is at par with the fees she has charged for Kalki 2898 AD, as per reports. Her fee has also doubled since her last release, Pathaan, which was helmed by Anand as well.

#3

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor was seen in a supporting role as Group Captain Rakesh Jaisingh who leads the team of Air Dragons in its mission against terrorism. Kapoor has had two back-to-back blockbuster hits, first with Animal and now Fighter. According to reports, he charged Rs. 2 crore for Animal but for Fighter, the veteran actor was paid a sum of Rs. 15 crore.

About 'Fighter'

Meet the rest of the cast of 'Fighter'

Directed by Anand, the film also features Karan Singh Grover as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, Akshay Oberoi as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, Baveen Singh as Squadron Leader Sukhdeep Singh, and Rishabh Sawhney as Azhar Akhtar. The supporting cast also includes Sanjeeda Shaikh while actors Ashutosh Rana, Talat Aziz, Sharib Hashmi, and Geeta Agrawal had interesting cameos to play.