Bradley Cooper stars in 'Abbott Elementary'; mocks 'Maestro' Oscar campaign

By Aikantik Bag 12:53 pm Mar 11, 202412:53 pm

What's the story Maestro actor Bradley Cooper made a surprise appearance on the Abbott Elementary episode that aired right after the Academy Awards. Cooper was brought to the titular school for show-and-tell by a student in Melissa's (Lisa Ann Walter) class. The actor expressed his love for a local deli, saying, "Whenever I'm in Philly, you know the deli across the street? That's my first stop. My dad used to always take me there. They have the best hoagies in the city."

Cooper showcased some sleek self-deprecatory humor

The cameo allowed Cooper to have some fun with his Oscars campaign. Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) mistakenly complimented him for his role in The Holdovers, which Gregory (Tyler James Williams) corrected as The Hangover. Janine (Quinta Brunson) brought up the critically acclaimed film Oppenheimer, but Cooper clarified that he wasn't in it. The kids asked if he was in Spider-Man and wondered why his teeth weren't whiter. Cooper replied, "They should, but I can't whiten them because they're too sensitive."

More about 'Maestro'

Cooper was up for the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein in Netflix's Maestro, a film he also wrote, directed, and produced. The movie received nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor, Original Screenplay, Makeup and Hairstyling, Cinematography, and Sound but didn't win any awards at the 96th Academy Awards ceremony. His Abbott Elementary cameo provided a fun and lighthearted moment after his highly publicized awards season campaign.

