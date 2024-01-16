Explainer: Indian soap operas, examples, and societal impact

Explainer: Indian soap operas, examples, and societal impact

By Isha Sharma Jan 16, 2024

Learn about Indian soap operas

It's a force of habit, almost a ritual in almost every Indian home to sit in front of the TV every evening to catch the latest development in our favorite TV show(s). Right from the over-the-top dramatic shows born out of Balaji Productions to the long-running crime series CID, Indian TV is an incredibly rich treasure trove of fictional series. Let's trace their journey.

How did it all begin?

Hum Log—considered the first television drama in India—comprised 154 episodes. Hum Log laid the foundation of TV series in the country, and then several others came along, such as Dekh Bhai Dekh, Ramayan, Banegi Apni Baat, Office Office, Fauji, and Malgudi Days, among others. Interestingly, some of these shows starred actors who went on to subsequently become popular in Bollywood.

Ektaa Kapoor's contribution remains unparalleled

Ektaa Kapoor is considered a pioneer when it comes to Hindi TV serials, and for a long time, her production house churned out shows with similar storylines (usually familial conflicts and internal scuffles). Some of her most popular shows that have cemented themselves in Indian pop culture history are Kumkum Bhagya, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

Indian TV dramas aren't restricted to just one genre

The most distinctive aspect of Indian shows is that these cover almost all major languages of India, thus showcasing a variety of cultures onscreen. Indian TV dramas also regularly toy with their genres, with comedy and crime shows garnering a large fanbase. CID (crime), Adaalat (crime), Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (sitcom), F.I.R (sitcom), Naagin (supernatural), and Chidiya Ghar (sitcom) are some examples.

TV can lead to large-scale social impact

Per a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research, the spread of cable TV in rural India is directly linked to women's emancipation. Research conducted by Robert Jensen and Emily Oster discovered "that the introduction of cable television is associated with improvements in women's status." It also led to " significant increases in reported autonomy" and "decreases in the reported acceptability of beating."

Further findings of the study

The study further added, "The introduction of cable television reduces son preference, fertility, and the reported acceptability of beating, and increases women's autonomy and female school enrollment." "Cable television, with programming that features lifestyles in both urban areas and in other countries, is an effective form of persuasion because people emulate what they perceive to be desirable behaviors and attitudes."