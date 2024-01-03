Headlines are back on X but with a little tweak

Jan 03, 2024

Musk eliminated headlines from X because he thought it enhances "aesthetic value" of posts

Elon Musk's social media platform, X, previously known as Twitter, has brought back news headlines next to shared links. This change undoes Musk's decision to remove headlines from posts. However, the revived headlines come with a little tweak. Now, the headlines don't appear on a separate white box like the good old days but appear as an overlay instead.

Original change aimed at improving aesthetics

In August, Musk announced his plan to eliminate headlines from X, explaining that he "directly" made the decision to enhance the platform's appearance. This change left most linked articles showing only the main image, with a tiny link to the website's address in the corner to differentiate them from standalone pictures. Neither Musk nor X Support have publicly addressed the recent reversal.

Musk vision for X and legacy news outlets

After purchasing the social media platform for $44 billion last winter, Musk has criticized traditional news outlets and urged publishers to share their content in long form on X instead of through links. Now that headlines are back, users can post links with headline text appearing in small font at the bottom left of the image.