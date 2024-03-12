Next Article

Eric Carmen's passing away was confirmed by his wife, Amy Carmen, on his website, though the date and cause were not disclosed

Eric Carmen (74), Raspberries's frontman, dies in sleep

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:31 am Mar 12, 202410:31 am

What's the story Eric Carmen, the legendary musician known for leading the pop rock band Raspberries and for solo hits like All by Myself and Hungry Eyes, has passed away at 74. His wife, Amy Carmen, confirmed the news, saying, "Our sweet, loving, and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know that, for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy." The cause of his death hasn't been disclosed.

Early years

Carmen's initial career and Raspberries's success

Born in 1949 in Cleveland, Carmen's musical journey began with violin lessons at the early age of six. He later learned piano and guitar, eventually forming the Raspberries in 1970. The band went against the heavy rock trend of the early '70s, focusing on Beatles-inspired pop. They found success with hits like Go All the Way, I Wanna Be With You, Let's Pretend, Tonight, and Overnight Sensation, earning noteworthy fans such as Kurt Cobain, Bruce Springsteen, Kiss, and Motley Crue.

Solo career

His music creation after the disbanding of Raspberries

Carmen embarked on a successful solo career after the Raspberries disbanded in the mid-1970s. His first two singles, All by Myself and Never Gonna Fall in Love Again, became major hits in 1976. Artists like Celine Dion and Olivia Newton-John covered his songs. In 1987, Carmen's song Hungry Eyes from the Dirty Dancing soundtrack reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Subsequently, his piano pop track Make Me Lose Control climbed to No. 3.

Reunions

When Raspberries reunited in the early 2000s

In 2000, Carmen toured with Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band, performing some of his biggest solo and Raspberries's hits. The Raspberries briefly reunited in 2004 for live shows, with a 2005 concert at L.A.'s House of Blues released as the live album Live on Sunset Strip, featuring a quote from Bruce Springsteen in the liner notes. Another reunion show, recorded at the House of Blues in Cleveland, was released in 2017 as Pop Art Live.

Legacy

Carman's soundtrack for 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Carmen's music continued to connect with fans even years after his peak. For instance, his song Go All the Way gained renewed popularity when featured on the first Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack in 2014. He is survived by his wife, Amy (whom he married in 2016), and their children, Clayton and Kathryn. As fans mourn his passing, Carmen's music will stand as a testament to his talent and incredible influence on the power pop genre.