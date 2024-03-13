Next Article

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is slated for April release

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': 'Wallah Habibi' released; trailer release-date inside

By Aikantik Bag 02:05 pm Mar 13, 202402:05 pm

What's the story The highly anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has unveiled its third song, Wallah Habibi. The track follows the formula of a typical peppy masala dance number but fails to create an impact. The song features the duo dancing alongside stars Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F. Moreover, as per Bollywood Hungama, the makers are set to unveil the much-awaited trailer on March 26.

Music

More about the song and the video

Composed by Vishal Mishra, the song features vocals by Vishal Dadlani, Mishra, and Dipakshi Kalita, with lyrics crafted by Irshad Kamil. Choreographed by the talented duo of Bosco-Caesar, Wallah Habibi exudes an electrifying Arabic vibe with its innovative beats and melodies. Filmed amid the stunning scenery of Jordan's Wadi Rum desert, the song offers a visual feast despite the challenging weather conditions encountered during the shoot. However, like the rest of the soundtrack, it's deeply forgettable.

'BMCM'

Release date of the film and cast details

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with AAZ Films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan boasts an impressive cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is slated for release during the festive Eid season in April. It is heading toward a theatrical clash with Ajay Devgn-Priya Mani's Maidaan, a sports biographical film.

Embed

Yet to listen to the song? Check it here

Yallah Habibi, it's time for Wallah Habibi! 👑🔥#WallahHabibi song out now: https://t.co/9eyLxz2KKY #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024 pic.twitter.com/NvGthsZIKK— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 13, 2024