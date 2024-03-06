Next Article

By Aikantik Bag 02:35 pm Mar 06, 2024

What's the story Acclaimed director Vikas Bahl has teamed up with Viraj Sawant of Good Co. and Abhishek Kumar and Nishikant Roy from Talisman Films to helm a movie based on the historic Battle of Naushera and the recapture of Jhangar during the India-Pakistan conflict of 1947-1948. The makers recently met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi, who expressed his full support for the project, acknowledging its potential to showcase an essential part of Indian history.

Nitin Gokhale to join as consultant for historical accuracy

Esteemed national security affairs journalist Nitin Gokhale has joined the film project as a consultant. With his vast knowledge and expertise in military history, wars, and insurgencies, Gokhale will collaborate closely with Bahl and the film's writers to ensure historical accuracy and authenticity. Through this movie, Bahl aims not only to honor the courage and sacrifices of the soldiers but also to highlight the strategic importance of the conflict. Other details of the film have been kept under wraps.

