Next Article

'Manjummel Boys' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Manjummel Boys' experiences breathtaking hold on weekdays

By Aikantik Bag 02:23 pm Mar 06, 202402:23 pm

What's the story Malayalam movies are known for their hard-hitting content and out-of-the-box storytelling. The recently released film Manjummel Boys has emerged to be a money spinner and garnered praise from critics and viewers. The movie is an ode to Kamal Haasan's Gunaa and has been performing well in the South Indian market. It has surpassed the Rs. 50 crore mark in India.

Box office

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Chidambaram directorial earned Rs. 4.34 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 55.79 crore in India. The film is showcasing an impressive hold on weekdays and aims for box office longevity. The cast includes Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, and Ganapathi S. Poduval, among others. The project is bankrolled by Parava Films.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post