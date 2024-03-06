Next Article

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' will release on Eid 2024

'Maidaan': Ajay Devgn meticulously kicks the ball in quirky snippet

By Aikantik Bag 01:56 pm Mar 06, 202401:56 pm

What's the story Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has an impressive slate for 2024. From a supernatural thriller and a sports drama to a commercial actioner, Devgn aims to cease the year! Ahead of Maidaan's trailer release, the makers unveiled a captivating video on Wednesday, offering a sneak peek into his upcoming biographical sports drama. Set to release on Eid, the film chronicles the life of legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Release

More about the film

The 36-second-long teaser showcases children playing football in the streets of Kolkata, with the ball eventually reaching Devgn's character. Despite an approaching tram, he expertly kicks the ball back to the kids. The cast includes Rudranil Ghosh, Priya Mani, Gajraj Rao, and Madhur Mittal, among others. The Amit Ravindernath Sharma directorial is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. The trailer releases on Thursday.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post