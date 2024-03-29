Next Article

'Crew' is out in theaters

'Crew' review: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti headline consistently fun heist comedy

By Isha Sharma 01:46 pm Mar 29, 202401:46 pm

What's the story Rajesh Krishnan's Crew, headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances, is extremely fun, always watchable, consistently engaging heist comedy drama. Set against the backdrop of the aviation industry and conspicuously inspired by the crimes of Vijay Mallya, the film leverages the comedic talents of its three leads and eventually ensures a safe landing.

Story

This is what happens in 'Crew'

Vijay Walia (Saswata Chatterjee) heads Kohinoor Airlines (it's meant to evoke the memories of Kingfisher Airlines) and is swimming in luxury after announcing his company is bankrupt and not paying the salaries of his 4,000-employee-strong staff. Jasmine (Kapoor Khan), Geeta (Tabu), and Divya (Sanon)—who are air hostesses in his airline—decide to rob him and pull off a successful heist while racing against time.

#1

A case of good, intelligent writing

Crew seems to scream, "Girls can do it all!" right from the first frame, and in the avalanche of action films always led by men, it's a welcome, refreshing change. These three fleshed-out characters' lives are the film's centerpiece and not its afterthought, and they are developed in a way that you root for them before you know it. Good writing, even better execution.

#2

Performances: Kapoor Khan is resplendent throughout

Each of the three leads brings their respective quirks and signature styles. Naturally, Sanon is overshadowed by Kapoor Khan and Tabu; her years of experience cower a little in front of the decades of experience she is stacked against. Kapoor Khan, in her outburst scenes, took me back to Jab We Met, and Tabu effortlessly coasts throughout—her acting prowess confidently sparkling on the surface.

#3

The runtime ensures the story doesn't drag forever

Just a few minutes in, I became actively interested in the leads' lives and even when they smuggled gold, I wanted them to succeed. I would watch a film with their individual tracks, too! Crew also finds its footing in the way its songs don't stop the narrative, but instead, lubricate it. At just over two hours, it has no time to waste.

#4

How Krishnan's direction aids it

Scenes seamlessly flow from one to another, they seldom overstay their welcome, and you can easily sense how a good director can make or break a film. The command visible in Krishnan's Lootcase is uber-present here, too, and you feel like a fly on the wall, seeing these feisty fiery women have a lot of fun. Its rich plot keeps things moving automatically.

#5

Doesn't spill and gives enough screen space to everyone

Multistarrers can become an issue of who receives the maximum spotlight, but here, everyone seems to receive the same amount of screen time and their parts don't cut into each other. The writing ensures that despite several characters, the film doesn't feel all over the place. I also loved watching Sharma and the reference to Zwigato, though I wish he had a meatier part.

Conclusion

Support it by watching it in theaters

Of course, Crew is not without its flaws—there's a lot of suspension of disbelief, the pre-climax is rushed, and you wish Rajesh Sharma and Dosanjh had more to do. Despite that, Crew enamors you within minutes and its casting coup, of course, is one for the ages. Eventually, the fun flick seems to say—Why should boys have all the fun? 3.5/5 stars.