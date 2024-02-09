'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' released in cinema halls on Friday

'TBMAUJ' review: Shahid-Kriti's AI love story is nice but average

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:20 pm Feb 09, 202404:20 pm

What's the story Artificial Intelligence is on the verge of taking center stage in our lives. While many continue to debate whether AI will completely take over human jobs or not, there comes a film that shows it might also take over our romantic needs. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has a feel-good factor yet gets bogged down by its script.

Can a human being fall in love with a robot?

A robotics engineer set to marry a robot

Aryan (Kapoor), a robotics engineer, is pressured by his family to get married. To take a break from his mother, he arrives in the US at Urmila Masi (Dimple Kapadia)'s house where he meets SIFRA (Sanon) and falls in love. Realizing her identity, he returns but cannot forget her. Aryan finally decides to marry SIFRA. And, thus begins their comedy of errors, rather glitches.

Performances

It's difficult to outshine Kapoor's acting but Sanon does it

Kapoor as Aryan is the lover boy most girls desire. But the clear winner here is Sanon. She is brilliant as a robot, keeping her expressions to a minimum yet conveying emotions with ease. Her acting, especially in the last 20 minutes, goes on to prove that she is an underrated star who deserves meatier roles that utilize her acting chops to the fullest.

Things that work in the film's favor

Here's why you should watch it

The comic scenes are mostly okayish but do work in some places. Apart from Sanon's acting, two things that truly worked were: the lead pair's dazzling chemistry and the film's peppy music. Also, watching Kapoor dance after many years is a sight to behold. He captures the frame so strongly that it's impossible to look at Sanon during the dance numbers.

Writing

A unique concept that doesn't play out well

Showing romance between a man and a robot is something that may appear to be bizarre for some, but interesting to many. It sure is a unique concept that delves into something that we haven't seen before. However, it leaves you wondering how a robotics engineer failed to differentiate between a human and a robot. It's something that'll bother you.

What didn't work

Too predictable a watch

While the first half is a funny watch, the latter part becomes slow-paced and the tone goes dark. There was a bit of a sexual harassment theme in the second half which seemed avoidable. The makers have also tried to address the adverse effects of AI but in the process, the writing gets lost. The overly predictable storyline is a let-down, too.

Verdict

A family entertainer but also a no-brainer

Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, this romantic drama is an honest attempt but fails to create the same magic that its music does. Released ahead of Valentine's Day, it appeals largely to a younger audience. And, it will pass off as an average family entertainer. TBMAUJ also features Dharmendra in a supporting role. Verdict: 2.5 stars out of 5.