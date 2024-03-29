Next Article

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022

Bollywood's youngest real estate mogul is Raha Kapoor

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:35 pm Mar 29, 2024

What's the story Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are making waves with their latest real estate venture. The couple is reportedly constructing a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai's posh Bandra area, which will be registered under the name of their one-year-old daughter, Raha Kapoor. This move positions Raha as the youngest and wealthiest star child in Bollywood. The little Kapoor turned one in November 2023.

The two leading stars of Bollywood fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Months before the film's release, they got married in April 2022 in an intimate setup at their Bandra residence among close friends and family members. Soon after their wedding, the couple announced their pregnancy and became parents to a baby girl on November 6, 2022.

The under-construction bungalow is estimated to cost a staggering Rs. 250 crore, outvaluing other celebrity homes in Mumbai. According to a source quoted by Bollywood Life, "Ranbir and Alia are both equally investing their hard-earned money to make their dream house. The house will cost more than Rs. 250 crore once it's all done." This investment will solidify Raha's status as the richest star kid in Bollywood.

The bungalow is planned to be named after Raha. In addition to this property, her parents also own four flats in Bandra collectively valued at over Rs. 60 crore. Notably, while gifts from relatives are tax-exempt at the point of receipt in India, future income or gains from these assets are taxable. If a report by Peepingmoon is to be believed, then this bungalow is the reconstructed Kapoor family's ancestral home, Krishna Raj bungalow.

Neetu Kapoor, Raha's grandmother and Ranbir's mother, is expected to be the co-owner of the bungalow as per her late husband Rishi Kapoor's wishes. A source stated, "Neetu herself is supremely financially stable and recently bought a lavish house worth Rs. 15 crore in the Bandra area itself." Speculations suggest that once the bungalow is completed, it will become the new residence for the entire Kapoor family, including Neetu. Bhatt and Kapoor currently live with Raha at Vastu Apartment.