Next Article

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently underwent an open-heart surgery

Following open-heart surgery, Arnold Schwarzenegger assures fans of 'FUBAR' production

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:21 pm Mar 29, 202401:21 pm

What's the story Seasoned actor and former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger recently underwent open-heart surgery due to a congenital heart defect. Despite this health setback, he reassured his followers that the production timeline for the second season of FUBAR would not be disrupted. In a recent social media update, Schwarzenegger confidently declared, "I will be ready to film in April and you can only see it if you're really looking for it."

Surgery details

Schwarzenegger lightened mood with humor

On a recent episode of his podcast Arnold's Pump Club, Schwarzenegger revealed that he had a pacemaker fitted due to a bicuspid aortic valve, a congenital heart defect. To lighten the mood during his recovery period, the actor shared an amusing image on social media featuring a cartoon-like time bomb symbolizing his new pacemaker. Despite the serious nature of the procedure, Schwarzenegger's humor and positivity remained intact.

Career commitment

Schwarzenegger's continued dedication to Netflix's 'FUBAR'

Schwarzenegger, apart from being the lead actor, also serves as an executive producer for the action-comedy series FUBAR. The show premiered its first season on Netflix in May of the previous year and was quickly approved for a second season. The cast includes notable actors such as Emma Brunner, Fortune Feimster, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Barbara Eve Harris, Gabriel Luna, Milan Carter, Fabiana Udenio, and Travis Van Winkle.

Medical history

A glimpse at his past health conditions

The Terminator actor has had a history of heart ailments. He had to undergo at least three open-heart surgeries in the past, including his first two surgeries in 1997 which were conducted to replace his pulmonic and aortic valves. Unlike the valves that usually function for 12-15 years, his functioned for 21 years after which he got them replaced in 2018 and 2020. In 2018, he underwent the third surgery.

Health update

He is doing fine at the moment

Schwarzenegger has had many health setbacks but he has always maintained an optimistic attitude and commitment to recovery. After his surgery, he informed his fans that he was better. "First of all, I want you to know I'm doing great! I had my surgery on Monday, and by Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader Jane Fonda."