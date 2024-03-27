Next Article

Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent the latest surgery last week

Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes pacemaker surgery; jokes about being 'more machine'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:43 pm Mar 27, 202402:43 pm

What's the story Famed Hollywood actor and former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, recently revealed that he underwent pacemaker surgery. The announcement was made on his podcast, Arnold's Pump Club, where he humorously quipped, "I had surgery for a pacemaker, and became a little bit more of a machine." The 76-year-old Terminator actor revealed that he underwent the surgery "last Monday."

Medical history

A look at Schwarzenegger's heart health history

The star of Terminator has a history of heart conditions, including three open-heart surgeries. His first two surgeries in 1997 were to replace his pulmonic and aortic valves. Contrary to expectations that these valves would last 12-15 years, they functioned for 21 years before requiring replacement in 2018 and 2020. His third surgery in 2018 was complicated by severe internal bleeding due to an accidental puncture in the heart wall.

Health update

The actor is 'doing great' after the surgery

Despite health setbacks, Schwarzenegger maintains an optimistic attitude and commitment to recovery. He reassured fans by saying, "First of all, I want you to know I'm doing great! I had my surgery on Monday, and by Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader Jane Fonda."

Gratitude for the medical team

Schwarzenegger thanked the medical team

Schwarzenegger extended his gratitude to the medical team at the Cleveland Clinic who carried out his successful surgery. He praised their work, saying, "All of the doctors and nurses took amazing care of me and made the surgery as painless as possible." His doctors advised this procedure due to irregular heartbeats caused by scar tissue from previous surgeries.

Family's health

Heart troubles run in Schwarzenegger's family

Schwarzenegger also opened up about his family's history of heart conditions, disclosing that his mother and grandmother's bicuspid aortic valves led to their premature deaths. He credits his survival to medical advancements and his proactive approach to maintaining regular contact with his doctors. "I'm still here because of medical innovation and being very diligent about staying in touch with my doctors and listening to them," he stated.