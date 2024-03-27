Next Article

Aryan Khan begins filming for his directorial debut, 'Stardom': Reports

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:02 pm Mar 27, 202402:02 pm

What's the story Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, is set to make his directorial debut with an upcoming web series titled Stardom. Khan was reportedly spotted shooting for the same in Mumbai's streets on Tuesday night. Stardom is said to revolve around the film industry and is anticipated to include guest appearances from numerous renowned celebrities. To maintain secrecy about the show, stringent security measures were implemented during the shoot, including the use of large umbrellas to shield sets.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since Khan's directorial debut was announced, the excitement around the project has been huge. If reports are to be believed, the story will revolve around a young man from Delhi who moves to Mumbai to make a career in the film industry. Stardom's story is reportedly inspired by SRK's life, who too, moved to Mumbai only to become one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema.

From fashion label to filmmaking: Khan's career evolution

Prior to his venture into web series with Stardom, Khan honed his directing skills by creating advertisements for his fashion brand D'yavol X. The promotional videos for the brand starred his superstar father and his baby sister Suhana Khan. In an interview with GQ India, Khan revealed, "They're both creatively stimulating in different ways. As the creative director of the brand, I shoot the ads, as well as oversee the photoshoots."

Unveiling 'Stardom's star-packed cast and production details

Stardom, marking Khan's first foray into directing, is rumored to feature Mona Singh in a key role. The series is also likely to include special appearances by SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol. Lakshya Lalwani is reportedly cast as the protagonist in the series, which also stars Gautami Kapoor. The web series is a venture by SRK and Gauri Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment and will premiere on an OTT platform.

SRK on why his son chose direction and not acting

SRK once told David Letterman that Khan wasn't willing to become an actor. "He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realizes that too, but he's a good writer. I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skill that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realized it from him when he said that to me."