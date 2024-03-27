'Patna Shukla,' 'Great Indian Kapil Show': OTT releases this week
As we approach the end of March, streaming platforms are preparing to roll out a host of highly anticipated shows and movies. The last week of the month is packed with entertainment options, including Netflix's captivating baking contest Is It Cake? Season 3 and Disney+ Hotstar's romantic drama Lover. Other noteworthy releases include the biblical saga Testament: The Story of Moses and the comedic comeback of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Check out the OTT releases this week.
'Testament: The Story of Moses,' 'Is It Cake?' Season 3
The first on the list is Testament: The Story of Moses—a captivating three-part series that traces Moses's incredible journey from an Egyptian fugitive to a revered prophet who led his people to freedom. Catch it on Netflix on Wednesday. On the lighter side, the popular baking competition—Is It Cake?—returns for Season 3. Watch a new group of talented bakers create mind-blowing cakes so realistic they'll have you questioning your own eyes. It will start streaming on Netflix on Friday.
'A Gentleman in Moscow,' 'Heart of the Hunter'
A fan of Ewan McGregor? Don't miss A Gentleman in Moscow this Friday on JioCinema. Based on a best-selling novel, it tells the story of Count Alexander Rostov—who escapes execution after the Russian Revolution but is confined to a luxurious attic room for decades. If you're in the mood for a thriller, head to Netflix for Heart of the Hunter. The series follows a retired assassin lured back into the dangerous world of espionage to save a friend.
'Patna Shukla,' 'Renegade Nell'
This week, Disney+ Hotstar has two must-watch shows. The first is the gripping legal drama, Patna Shukla, featuring Raveena Tandon, who portrays Tanvi Shukla, a seemingly ordinary housewife and small-time lawyer who stumbles upon a massive educational fraud. Meanwhile, the second series is Renegade Nell. Set in 18th-century England, it follows Nell Jackson—a spirited and intelligent young woman who finds herself wrongly accused of murder. Both arrive this Friday.
'The Great Indian Kapil Show'
Crowning the week's offerings is the much-anticipated return of Kapil Sharma with The Great Indian Kapil Show. A Netflix show, Sharma brings his signature wit and humor alongside his beloved team—Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh. Each week promises a star-studded spectacle filled with side-splitting comedy. Starting this Saturday, new episodes will be released every week.