'Patna Shukla,' 'Great Indian Kapil Show': OTT releases this week

01:55 pm Mar 27, 2024

What's the story As we approach the end of March, streaming platforms are preparing to roll out a host of highly anticipated shows and movies. The last week of the month is packed with entertainment options, including Netflix's captivating baking contest Is It Cake? Season 3 and Disney+ Hotstar's romantic drama Lover. Other noteworthy releases include the biblical saga Testament: The Story of Moses and the comedic comeback of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Check out the OTT releases this week.

#1, #2

'Testament: The Story of Moses,' 'Is It Cake?' Season 3

The first on the list is Testament: The Story of Moses—a captivating three-part series that traces Moses's incredible journey from an Egyptian fugitive to a revered prophet who led his people to freedom. Catch it on Netflix on Wednesday. On the lighter side, the popular baking competition—Is It Cake?—returns for Season 3. Watch a new group of talented bakers create mind-blowing cakes so realistic they'll have you questioning your own eyes. It will start streaming on Netflix on Friday.

#3, #4

'A Gentleman in Moscow,' 'Heart of the Hunter'

A fan of Ewan McGregor? Don't miss A Gentleman in Moscow this Friday on JioCinema. Based on a best-selling novel, it tells the story of Count Alexander Rostov—who escapes execution after the Russian Revolution but is confined to a luxurious attic room for decades. If you're in the mood for a thriller, head to Netflix for Heart of the Hunter. The series follows a retired assassin lured back into the dangerous world of espionage to save a friend.

#5, #6

'Patna Shukla,' 'Renegade Nell'

This week, Disney+ Hotstar has two must-watch shows. The first is the gripping legal drama, Patna Shukla, featuring Raveena Tandon, who portrays Tanvi Shukla, a seemingly ordinary housewife and small-time lawyer who stumbles upon a massive educational fraud. Meanwhile, the second series is Renegade Nell. Set in 18th-century England, it follows Nell Jackson—a spirited and intelligent young woman who finds herself wrongly accused of murder. Both arrive this Friday.

#7

'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Crowning the week's offerings is the much-anticipated return of Kapil Sharma with The Great Indian Kapil Show. A Netflix show, Sharma brings his signature wit and humor alongside his beloved team—Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh. Each week promises a star-studded spectacle filled with side-splitting comedy. Starting this Saturday, new episodes will be released every week.