By Aikantik Bag 05:33 pm Mar 06, 202405:33 pm

What's the story Get ready for a heartwarming coming-of-age drama as the trailer for Nitya Mehra's new web show Big Girls Don't Cry was just dropped! Set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 14, the series stars Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed, and Akshita Sood in lead roles. With a predominantly women-led ensemble cast, this show is sure to make waves.

Cast and storyline of the series

Big Girls Don't Cry features Pooja Bhatt as the strict boarding school principal, Raima Sen and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles, with Mukul Chadda also starring in the series. A few days back, the makers unveiled the teaser, which received a decent response, too. The trailer evokes a Mean Girls vibe as they navigate friendships, hostel life, and academic pressures. As they grapple with their sexual identity and confront bullying from entitled peers, the girl gang discovers their true voices.

