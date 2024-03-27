Next Article

Lee Sun-kyun's father has passed away

Late 'Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun's father dies amid legal battle

By Aikantik Bag 01:51 pm Mar 27, 202401:51 pm

What's the story The father of the late South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun has passed away, leaving family and friends in deep sorrow. No cause of death was provided. This heartbreaking news arrives during a challenging time for the family, as they are grappling with legal issues that the actor faced last October. Lee, celebrated for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was found dead in a park in Seoul on December 27, 2023.

Death

Lee's death in December

Lee was found dead in his car in Seoul's Seongbuk district, with lit charcoal briquettes nearby. His wife had contacted the police after discovering what appeared to be a suicide note. The actor's untimely death occurred just a day after he was questioned as part of a drug abuse investigation, marking his third police interrogation following drug use allegations in October 2023.

Funeral

Agency requested a private funeral

In the wake of Lee's death, his agency released an official statement asking for respect during this difficult period. They implored the public to refrain from circulating unverified information and harmful reports. They voiced their wish for the actor's final journey to be peaceful and announced that the funeral would be held privately, attended only by family members and colleagues.

Investigation

The actor requested a lie detector test before his death

The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency had been probing into allegations of drug use involving Lee and seven others. During the investigation, Lee denied intentional hard drug use and stated, "I had taken it through the nose, using a straw, but I thought they were sleeping pills. I did not know that they were drugs." Reportedly, he requested a lie detector test from the police just a day before his death.

Career

Looking back at Lee's illustrious career

Looking back at Lee's career, he was considered a luminary in South Korean cinema. He portrayed a wealthy father in Parasite, a film by Bong Joon-ho that clinched the Academy Award for Best Picture. His impressive career spanned leading roles in films such as the 2012 thriller Helpless and the 2014 movie All About My Wife. He also starred in Apple TV+'s inaugural Korean-language series, the 2021 sci-fi thriller Dr. Brain, where he played neurologist Koh Se-won.