Alia Bhatt to host first 'Hope Gala' in London

By Aikantik Bag 01:41 pm Mar 27, 202401:41 pm

What's the story Acclaimed Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is preparing to host her first-ever Hope Gala in London on Thursday. With a successful acting career spanning over a decade, Bhatt has made her mark in the Indian film industry with notable performances in movies such as Highway, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Raazi, and Darlings. The event will take place at the prestigious Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London, in partnership with the Mandarin Oriental Hotel group.

Charity

'Hope Gala' will support Salaam Bombay Charity

The Hope Gala holds a special place in Bhatt's heart as it is dedicated to supporting Salaam Bombay, a charity she personally selected. This organization is devoted to uplifting underprivileged children in Mumbai by implementing school-based programs that promote leadership and advocacy. Furthermore, Salaam Bombay operates after-school academies that focus on skill development and motivate children to continue their education. The gala is expected to draw a crowd of prominent industrialists and philanthropists from both India and London.

Work

Bhatt to star in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra'

On the work front, Bhatt recently starred in Karan Johar's directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. The star-studded cast included actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Bhatt will be next seen in Vasan Bala's film, Jigra, where she will share screen space with Vedang Raina. It is an intense prison-break thriller and is a joint venture produced by Johar's Dharma Productions and Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions. It is set for a September 27 release.