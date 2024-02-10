K-dramas and the problem of great expectations!

Explainer: How K-dramas aced the art of crafting unrealistic expectations

What's the story K-drama lovers can't help but admit that these shows have not only captured our hearts but have fundamentally altered the lens through which we view real-life romance! From heart-fluttering encounters to grand confessions, these extravagant love stories have woven tales that transcend the screen, infiltrating realities. As Valentine's Day approaches, it is the perfect time to deconstruct the unrealistic expectations instilled by romantic K-dramas.

Not everything can be perfectly timed!

Remember Crash Landing on You? When Son Ye-jin's character, Yoon Se-ri, accidentally finds herself in North Korea after a paragliding accident, fate intervenes as she crosses paths with Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin). This perfectly timed moment is the signature K-drama element! However, the tale of love in reality is not confined to a script. It unfolds in the most imperfect beauty of everyday moments.

Grand romantic gestures

K-dramas are notorious for crafting grand romantic gestures that are simply too much, making real-life romance seem almost ordinary in comparison. For example, inWhat's Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018), Lee Young-joon (Park Seo-joon) orchestrates a proposal for Kim Mi-so (Park Min-young). The scene unfolds in his lavish residence, and he proposes while seated at a grand piano, serenading her with a heartfelt song.

Theatrical, over-the-top confessions

"I don't love you because you're the Crown Prince. I love you just as you are," Shin Chae-kyong (Yoon Eun-hye) confesses to Crown Prince Lee Shin (Ju Ji-hoon) in Princess Hours (2006). While not excessively extravagant, the scene serves as a fitting example of how K-dramas often indulge in theatrical love confessions. These depictions make it challenging for real-life declarations to measure up.

Instantaneous deep connections between leads

Another signature K-drama elemen that can ruin your love life is how lovebirds magically forge profound connections in the blink of an eye. Take My ID is Gangnam Beauty (2018), where Do Kyung-seok and Kang Mi-rae's instantaneous bond is as swift as a ramen delivery. Yet, in reality, connections need time, resembling a slow-cooked stew rather than an instant noodle affair, requiring genuine effort.

Enduring allure of wealthy executives meeting humble hearts

In K-dramas, male leads are often depicted as paragons of perfection—possessing flawless looks and thriving careers. Whether in dramas like What's Wrong With Secretary Kim or King the Land, the narrative often unfolds with a filthy rich male character enamored by a financially less fortunate female lead. This idealized portrayal may serve as a captivating escape into fantasy, yet it starkly contrasts with reality.