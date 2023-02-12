Lifestyle

Valentine's Day 2023: 5 dating apps you can check out

Written by Sneha Das Feb 12, 2023, 01:15 am 2 min read

These dating apps will help you find your partner for V-Day

Valentine's week has already started, and most of us are single and haven't found the right person yet to spend the day of love with. However, if you are looking for a date this Valentine's Day, then you can install an online dating app on your phone, hoping to catch Cupid's attention. Here are five popular dating apps you can try.

Tinder

One of the most popular dating apps in the world, Tinder has been in India since 2016 and has witnessed a lot of successful love stories over the years. The app is free, offers comprehensive privacy protection, comes with minimal ads, and features a user-friendly layout. You can avail of the Tinder Premium subscription to get unlimited matches, video chat capability, priority messaging, etc.

Bumble

Bumble was introduced to the dating world in 2014 by Whitney Wolfe Herd, and it got launched in India in 2018. The app was created to give an upper hand to women for initiating conversations. Offering minimal features, this free app creates a safe environment for women and LGBTQ+ people. You can get the Bumble Premium subscription for advanced filters and unlimited swipes.

Hinge

Introduced in 2012, Hinge shows you profiles of people based on your preferences and in-app interactions. Featuring an easy user interface and bio-like feature, it gives you prospective matches in accordance with your hobbies, photos, and likes. You can also post comments on pictures to initiate conversations. Its motto, "designed to be deleted," informs that the app is also intended for long-term partnerships.

Happn

Happn is a location-based dating app that helps you connect with users who cross the same path as you in real life. With more than 100 million users, Happn was launched in 2014 with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as the app's Indian marketing ambassador. Happn tells you about the position of your match and the number of times they have crossed your location.

Aisle

Featuring an easy user interface, Aisle is a Bangalore-based dating app that was founded in 2014. The app believes in building long-lasting relationships and sincere connections and allows you to connect with people from all around the world. You can like a profile from another country as well. You can also ban individuals on the app who looks fishy or have harassed you.