Dry dating: The latest dating trend you must know about

First-date jitters are for real, but alcohol isn't always the answer

While catching up for an alcoholic drink has traditionally been the go-to first date option, more GenZers and Millennials have been drifting away from it. The dating world has a new term to describe teetotalers' or rather mindful drinkers' preferences for going on dates. Here's everything you need to know about the newest dating trend in town: dry dating.

What exactly is dry dating?

People are intentionally selecting sober, alcohol-free dates, adopting the concepts of "mindful drinking" and "sober curiosity." Simply put, mindful drinking is about being aware of how much alcohol you are drinking and its impact on you at the moment. And sober curiosity defines someone who wants to try sobriety without committing to it. Add these concepts to dating, and you get dry dating.

We saw a rise in sober curiosity: Bumble Director

"Since the pandemic, we have seen a rise in 'sober curiosity' and more people opting for alcohol-free dry dates," said Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble, in a press release. Speaking on the motivations of dry dating, Samaddar adds, "Dating while sober may feel more difficult for some, but nothing feels more empowering than living a life true to your needs."

The trend is anticipated to continue to rule in 2023

According to a recent survey conducted by the dating app Bumble, one in every four single Indians who consume alcohol stated that they will not do so on dates this year. For the majority (56%), this purposeful adjustment is to focus on getting to know the person with a clear mind. The platform is anticipating that this trend will continue to rule 2023.

For many, alcohol poses a major distraction on dates

Single Indians are reexamining their relationship with liquor. Notably, 56% of the people surveyed feel alcohol poses a major distraction in getting to know the person they are on a date with; 45% of respondents, who drink, prefer alcohol-free dates in an effort to improve their health. While the majority of the remaining respondents admitted they use alcohol to calm their worries before dates.

Why is dry dating trending?

This trend has gained popularity in recent years as more people have become conscious of the impact that substance use can have on their behavior, relationships, and overall health. Advocates of dry dating argue that sobriety can lead to more meaningful connections and conversations, as individuals are fully present during their dates. Plus, they get the benefit of not making regrettable alcohol-fueled mistakes.