Here's everything about Diplomat personalities: INFJ, INFP, ENFJ, and ENFP

Delve deeper into the four Diplomat personalities

Let's help you discover your personality type! We all carry a personality that helps us make relationships with people of the same vibration and mindset. However, have you ever wondered how? Well, this has a lot to do with the traits we possess, which in turn, are based on our personality type. Here's explaining the four Diplomat personality types INFJ, INFP, ENFJ, and ENFP.

Let's understand what Diplomat personality type is

For a Diplomat, the feeling of their existence having a purpose is what bolsters their self-esteem. They care a lot about establishing connections on a human level and helping those in need. They love to show kindness and be generous all the time, focusing more on cooperation than competition. Empathy is their best friend as they are emotionally tuned in with everyone around them.

Type 1: Advocate personality (INFJ-A or INFJ-T)

An Advocate personality type has introverted, intuitive, feeling, and judging traits. They are quiet, imaginative, mystical, perfectionists, and tireless idealists. While they are also creative, principled, and altruistic, they are sensitive to criticism, hard to open up, and prone to burnout. Assertive Advocates (INFJ-A) are laid-back, confident, and take failures as lessons; Turbulent Advocates (INFJ-T) work better when stressed and regret failures.

Type 2: Mediator personality (INFP-A or INFP-T)

A Mediator personality type has introverted, intuitive, feeling, and prospecting traits. Such folks are daydreamers, poetic, and value nature and art. While their strengths include open-mindedness and passion, their weaknesses are self-isolation, self-criticism, and desperation to please others. An Assertive Meditator (INFP-A) is outspoken, emotionally strong, and optimistic during hard times, whereas a Turbulent Meditator (INFP-T) may break down in public and turn pessimistic.

Type 3: Protagonist personality (ENFJ-A or ENFJ-T)

A Protagonist personality has extraverted, intuitive, feeling, and judging traits. They can influence the audience with their charisma and inspiration and rarely shy away from doing the right thing. However, at times, they can also be quite condescending, overly protective, and way too empathetic. An Assertive Protagonist (ENFJ-A) is outgoing and freely communicates their feelings, while a Turbulent Protagonist (ENFJ-T) holds emotions within.

Type 4: Campaigner personality (ENFP-A or ENFP-T)

A Campaigner personality has extraverted, intuitive, feeling, and prospecting traits. They are enthusiastic, collaborative, supportive, and gregarious and always find a reason to smile and spread one too. They can sometimes also become overly accommodating, restless, and disorganized. An Assertive Campaigner (ENFP-A) reaches out to their friends for help, while a Turbulent Campaigner (ENFP-T) helps others before solving their own problems alone.