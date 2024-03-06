Next Article

'Lootere' premieres on March 22

'Lootere' trailer: Rajat Kapoor starrer explores pirate attack in Somalia

By Aikantik Bag 05:35 pm Mar 06, 2024

What's the story Hansal Mehta is one such filmmaker whose popularity has grown by folds with the advent of OTT. The director has produced stellar work so far and has now unveiled the trailer of his upcoming series Lootere. Set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 22, the trailer provides a thrilling sneak peek into the nail-biting tale of a pirate attack in the waters off Somalia, with an Indian vessel caught in the heart of the high-stakes drama.

Plotline and cast of the series

In the trailer, Rajat Kapoor's character spots three mysterious skiffs closing in on their ship, prompting him to order the crew to take refuge in the citadel. The series is set to take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster, delving into themes of survival, greed, chaos, and fear as the characters navigate the treacherous, pirate-infested waters. The impressive cast also features Amruta Khanvilkar, Aamir Ali, Vivek Gomber, and Chandan Roy Sanyal, among others. It is directed by Mehta's son Jai Mehta.

