Ed Sheeran performed with Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai on Saturday

Viral! Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi; performs with Diljit Dosanjh

By Tanvi Gupta 10:14 am Mar 17, 202410:14 am

What's the story English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, famous for his songs like Photograph and Perfect, wowed fans at his Mumbai concert on Saturday night, singing in Punjabi for the first time ever. Joined by Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, the duo performed the latter's hit song Lover from the album MoonChild Era. The crowd went wild, showering them with applause. Both artists later shared posts on Instagram about their incredible performance.

Context

Why does this story matter?

For those unaware, the Mumbai concert was part of Sheeran's Asia and Europe Tour. Dubbed the (+-=÷×) Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour), this ongoing concert series is his fourth tour, encompassing a total of 116 shows across four legs. It kicked off in 2022 in Dublin, Ireland, and is set to conclude on September 8, 2024 in Larnaca, Cyprus. It serves as a platform to promote Sheeran's fifth studio album, (=) (2021), and his sixth studio album, (−) (2023).

Reaction

'Global domination': This is how Bollywood celebrities reacted

Dosanjh shared a short video on Instagram of him singing alongside Sheeran, captioning it, "@teddysphotos Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time BURRAAAA. Chak deya Ge, (sic)." Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan and singers Badshah and Harshdeep Kaur chimed in with their reactions. Dhawan commented, "Global domination," while Badshah wrote, "Bro got Ed Paaji as a guitarist, (sic)." Kaur added, "World Domination!!!! With pure love and music!! Dil-Jeet liya (Won my heart)."

Instagram post

Meanwhile, Sheeran shared his excitement about singing in Punjabi

Not to be outperformed, the Grammy-winning singer also posted a video of their performance on Instagram, expressing his excitement about singing in Punjabi for the maiden time. He wrote, "Got to bring out Dosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time," adding, "I've had such an incredible time in India, more to come!" Celebrities like Huma Qureshi joined in with fire emojis and words of praise.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this clip

Guests

Concert: B'town celebrities in attendance

The Mumbai concert was attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit and Farah Khan. Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor shared clips on her Instagram Stories of her daughter Misha dancing as Sheeran performed on stage. Recently, director-writer-choreographer Khan also hosted a grand party for the international singer at a Mumbai restaurant on Friday night, attended by Hrithik Roshan and other Bollywood stars.

Journey so far

Sheeran returned to India after six years

Sheeran returned to India for a concert six years after his previously successful outing with the Divide Tour in 2017. His recent visit commenced with a special performance in Mumbai, where he delighted school kids with his hits. Reflecting on his experience in India, the singer shared with Brut India, "There's a lot of Indian music that's fantastic." "I'd say that's kind of what I've been listening to the most for the last, like, a year and a bit."