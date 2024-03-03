Next Article

Shankar Mahadevan turned a year older on Sunday

Shankar Mahadevan's birthday: Revisiting his timeless songs

Mar 03, 2024

What's the story Grammy-winning singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan has been nurturing the Indian music landscape since the mid-1990s. Best known for his incomparable song Breathless, the National Film Awardee has been behind some of the most precious musical gems in Bollywood, ones that have not been marred by the ravages of time. On his 57th birthday, why don't you give these timeless songs a re-listen?

'Uff Teri Adaa' (2010)

A song that had everyone in a chokehold back when it was released in 2010, this romantic number from Karthik Calling Karthik is one for the ages. A proclamation of love that encapsulates the highs of a fresh and young romance in all its glory, it was written by Mahadevan's frequent collaborator Javed Akhtar. It was filmed on Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone.

'Tera Naina' (2009)

An underappreciated song that has aged gloriously well and should be on your playlist, Tera Naina from Chandni Chowk to China was co-sung by Shreya Ghoshal. It will rescue you on occasions when you want to spend time in solitude or painfully reminisce about an old lover. With lyrics by Rajat Arora, Tere Naina is a masterful melody that grows on you over time.

'Beimaan Mohabbat' (2003)

David Dhawan's classic comedy Ek Aur Ek Gyarah is best remembered for its performances by Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Himani Shivpuri, but also accompanying this rewatchable comedy is its stellar music album. A groovy number that bustles with energy and enthusiasm, Mahadevan crooned Beimaan Mohabbat alongside KK, and the song comes alive due to this legendary collaboration. Gayatri Iyer co-sung the number.

'Kay Sera Sera' (2000)

Perhaps single-handedly responsible for teaching us what Que Sera Sera means, this song from Pukar was composed by AR Rahman. It was written masterfully and ingeniously by Akhtar (reportedly his only song in Pukar; the rest were by Majrooh Sultanpuri). Culturally significant to this day, it was made timeless by Mahadevan and Kavita Krishnamurthy's vocal prowess and Prabhu Deva and Madhuri Dixit's inimitable dancing.