Box office collection: 'Aadujeevitham' witnesses enormous opening

By Aikantik Bag 12:40 pm Mar 29, 2024

What's the story Prithviraj Sukumaran is a major motion picture star in Malayalam movies and his recently released survival thriller Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life has been his passion project for over a decade. Sukumaran's labor of love has been loved by viewers and critics, and has experienced a brilliant opening at the box office. The movie is expected to shift gears over the weekend.

Marching toward box office milestones

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Blessy directorial experienced an Rs. 7.45 crore (early estimates) opening on Thursday in India. The movie is based on Benyamin's bestselling novel of the same name. It is inspired by a real-life event. The cast includes Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Shobha Mohan, K.R. Gokul, and Talib Al Balushi, among others. The movie is available in five languages.

