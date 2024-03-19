Next Article

Box office collection: 'Shaitaan' seeks gradual momentum on weekdays

By Aikantik Bag 09:52 am Mar 19, 202409:52 am

What's the story Ajay Devgn is a master of remakes in Bollywood and he has a track record of starring in most successful remakes to date. His recently released supernatural thriller Shaitaan is a Hindi remake of the Gujarati film Vash. After surpassing the Rs. 100 crore mark in India, Shaitaan is seeking gradual momentum on second week for newer box office records.

Box office

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikas Bahl directorial earned Rs. 3 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 106.05 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics but has been leveraging viewers' positive word of mouth. The cast includes Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala, and R Madhavan, among others. Devgn and Jio Studios bankrolled the project.

