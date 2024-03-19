Next Article

Box office collection: 'Yodha' barely passes first Monday test

What's the story Action thrillers have become a staple in Indian cinema and makers perceive it as a key to box office success. The recently released Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra﻿ has been in the buzz since its announcement but failed to capitalize on the buzz. After a lukewarm weekend, the movie is struggling for momentum on weekdays. Let's dive deep into the box office collection.

Inching closer to the Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directorial earned Rs. 2.15 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 19 crore in India. The movie received decent reviews from critics and features high-octane action sequences. The cast includes Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, and Ronit Roy, among others. The project is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

