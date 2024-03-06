Next Article

Box office collection: 'Article 370' is on autopilot mode

What's the story Yami Gautam Dhar is a known face in Bollywood and the actor has carved her niche in the last decade. Her recently released political thriller Article 370 has emerged to rake in decently at the box office and is currently seeking a commercial boost to achieve newer targets. The movie received favorable reviews from critics and viewers and is currently aiming for newer milestones.

Marching toward the Rs. 75 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Jambhale directorial earned Rs. 1.75 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 54.35 crore in India. The movie revolves around the now-abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. The cast includes Arun Govil, Kiran Karmakar, Divya Seth, and Priya Mani, among others. The project is produced by Aditya Dhar.

