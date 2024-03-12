Next Article

Box office collection: 'Shaitaan' fails to pass first Monday test

By Aikantik Bag 09:43 am Mar 12, 2024

What's the story Ajay Devgn is one of those rare actors in Bollywood with a unique track record of delivering successful remakes (Bholaa, Drishyam). His recent release Shaitaan, too, is a Hindi remake of the Gujarati film Vash. It experienced a brilliant weekend but somehow failed to hold the fort on the first Monday. Currently, the makers aim for gradual momentum on weekdays in the domestic arena.

Aiming for the Rs. 100 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikas Bahl directorial earned Rs. 7 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, the movie has earned Rs. 61 crore in India. The supernatural thriller, which was released on March 8, is Devgn's first of multiple releases of 2024. The ensemble cast includes Jyotika, R Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj, among others.

