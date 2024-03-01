Box office collection: 'Crakk' is fighting for survival
It's raining actioners in Indian cinema and Bollywood recently offered the bonafide action star Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk. The critically denounced film has high-octane action set pieces but lacks in terms of storytelling. The movie has been slow like a snail at the box office and has failed to surpass the Rs. 15 crore mark in India on the first weekend.
India collection and cast details
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Datt directorial earned Rs. 80 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 12.35 crore in India. The movie has a crucial weekend ahead and if it fails to maximize collection then it might not be able to survive amid new releases. The cast includes Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson, among others.