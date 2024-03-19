Next Article

What's the story Yami Gautam Dhar has carved her niche in Bollywood and enjoys a good fan base. The actor's recently released film Article 370 has been a bumper box office success. After a glorious run, the movie has finally slowed down in the fourth week. The makers will aim for gradual momentum on weekdays to maximize on the commercial front.

Inching closer to the Rs. 75 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Jambhale directorial earned Rs. 40 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 72.8 crore in India. The movie received decent reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Kiran Karmarkar, Priya Mani, Sumit Kaul, Divya Seth, and Arun Govil, among others. The project is bankrolled by Aditya Dhar.

