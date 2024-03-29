Next Article

The late actor is survived by her husband and brother

'Yours, Mine and Ours' actor Jennifer Leak dies at 76

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:22 pm Mar 29, 202412:22 pm

What's the story Jennifer Leak, a celebrated actor known for her role in the 1968 film Yours, Mine and Ours and various soap operas, has died at the age of 76. She passed away on March 18 at her residence in Jupiter, Florida. In her later years, Leak had been battling progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare neurological disorder. The cause of her death hasn't been revealed yet.

Tribute

Former co-star and first husband expressed grief

Tim Matheson, Leak's first husband and co-star in Yours, Mine and Ours, expressed his sorrow on Facebook. He wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Jennifer Leak's passing. She wasn't just my screen sister in Yours, Mine and Ours but also my beloved first wife." He described her as a remarkable woman who was strong, lovely, and incredibly talented.

Career

Leak's notable career in film and television

Leak began her acting career with Wojeck, directed by Mike Nichols in the mid-1960s. She played Colleen North, Lucille Ball's character Helen North's daughter, in Yours, Mine and Ours. Leak also had significant roles in soap operas such as The Young and the Restless, Another World, and Guiding Light. By the mid-1980s, she transitioned into real estate.

Personal

Personal life and survivors of Leak

Leak got married to Matheson in the year 1968, whom she met while co-starring in Yours, Mine and Ours and reportedly fell in love. However, their marriage didn't last long as they separated in 1971. She later married James D'Auria in 1977. Matheson extended his deepest condolences to D'Auria, her husband of 47 years, and their many friends. Leak is survived by her husband and brother.

About the disorder

What is PSP, a rare neurological disorder?

According to a health-related website, PSP is said to be a type of atypical Parkinsonian syndrome. Many also call it a Parkinson-plus disorder. The neurological disorder is said to be uncommon and has an impact on the body's balance, movement, speech, gait, vision, swallowing, eye movements, mood, behavior, and cognition.