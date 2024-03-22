Next Article

Matthew Modine will officiate Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's wedding

'Stranger Things's Matthew Modine to officiate Millie Bobby Brown's wedding

By Isha Sharma 06:10 pm Mar 22, 202406:10 pm

What's the story Matthew Modine, celebrated for his role in Netflix's popular series Stranger Things, has announced that he will lead the wedding ceremony of his co-star Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé Jake Bongiovi. While speaking to Access Online, Modine disclosed that he is licensed to officiate weddings and was personally chosen by the much-in-love couple to conduct their ceremony. He plays Dr. Martin Brenner in ST, while Brown essays the protagonist, Eleven.

Quote

Modine shared his excitement about leading Brown's wedding

Modine told Access Online, "I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it'd be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife." "It's such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony." Modine also underscored how he's been married for 44 years!

Engagement story

Brown recounted her engagement story on 'The Tonight Show'

Last month, Brown (20) narrated her engagement story during her visit to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. She detailed how Bongiovi (21), son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, proposed during a diving expedition. Despite accidentally losing the engagement ring underwater due to the excitement, Bongiovi managed to recover it. They became friends on Instagram and love bloomed soon after, with the duo sharing details about their engagement in April 2023.

On her wedding

The 'Damsel' actor spoke about her wedding plans

Speaking to ELLE UK, Brown spilled some beans on her wedding plans. "I have loved every second of [the planning]. It's been really an unbelievable journey. Every time we have a new wedding meeting, Jake and I take a picture to capture the moment of the planning process." "He's loving every second of it. I haven't been met with a stressful time yet, and I think that's just a reflection of how ready and excited we are."

About the couple

About the couple's professional milestones

Bongiovi is a model and will reportedly make his acting debut with the upcoming Hollywood rom-com Sweethearts, which co-stars Kiernan Shipka. He has also been cast in Todd Tucker's musical drama Rockbottom. As for Brown, she first gained prominence for her work in Stranger Things and has also been a part of the Enola Holmes film series as well as Damsel—all three for Netflix.