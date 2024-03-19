Next Article

Bruno Mars gets cleared of gambling debt rumors

Bruno Mars has 'no' $50M gambling debt with MGM casino

By Tanvi Gupta 04:46 pm Mar 19, 202404:46 pm

What's the story MGM Resorts International has firmly dismissed the circulating rumors that Grammy-winning artist Bruno Mars is in debt to them for a whopping $50M due to gambling. On Monday (local time), the entertainment giant issued a statement asserting that their relationship with the singer is based on "mutual respect," and any contrary speculation is entirely unfounded. They further clarified that Mars does not have any unsettled debts with MGM.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The whispers about Mars's supposed gambling debt emerged last week when several media outlets suggested that MGM "basically owns" the 38-year-old singer due to his alleged $50M gambling debt. These reports referenced an unidentified source who insinuated that a significant portion of Mars's earnings from his MGM residencies were being used to settle this purported debt. Representatives for Mars chose not to comment on these conjectures.

Statement

MGM lauded its association with Mars amid speculation

Despite the swirling rumors, MGM Resorts International underscored its positive rapport with Mars, who has been associated with them since 2016 for exclusive performances at various top-notch entertainment venues. The company expressed, "We're proud of our relationship with Mars, one of the world's most thrilling and dynamic performers." They also conveyed their enthusiasm about continuing to craft unforgettable experiences for their patrons together.

Insights

Mars's past experiences with gambling and association with MGM

Mars has openly admitted using his card-playing prowess to cover rent after relocating to Los Angeles. The artist, who has been contracted by MGM since 2016, frequently performs at Park MGM in Las Vegas and the MGM National Harbor in Maryland. Besides his performances, Mars recently collaborated with the casino to inaugurate the Pinky Ring cocktail bar and entertainment lounge within the Bellagio Hotel and Casino.

Reactions

Meanwhile, here's how netizens reacted to Mars's gambling debt news

Mars, a globally acclaimed artist, sparked a wave of reactions among netizens upon news of his gambling debts. Hilarious memes flooded social media platforms. One user commented, "Mars being $50M in debt = at least two new albums, (sic)," while another said, "Mars walking through MGM casino undercover trying to avoid that $50M gambling debt." Regardless of the rumors, Mars's career continues to flourish.