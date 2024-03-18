Next Article

Bruno Mars has racked up a whopping $50M gambling debt

Bruno Mars in trouble over alleged $50M gambling debt: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 12:29 am Mar 18, 202412:29 am

What's the story The acclaimed American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars is looking at financial complexities. He has reportedly racked up a jaw-dropping $50M gambling debt at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, creating a stir among fans and inspiring a wave of humorous memes on social media. Notably, Mars signed a multi-year residency deal with MGM Grand back in 2016. However, recent reports indicate that the partnership has turned sour due to his escalating debt.

Gambling debt and deal

Mars earns $90M annually from MGM deal: Report

An insider informed News Nation that Mars has allegedly lost over $50M playing poker in the MGM's casino tables in Las Vegas. The source claimed, "He owes millions to MGM (from gambling)" and "MGM basically owns him." "He makes $90M a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt...after taxes (Mars makes $1.5M per night)." Upon calculation, $90M after taxes amounts to about $60M.

History of partnership

A once-promising partnership!

In 2016, Mars entered a long-term collaboration with MGM Resorts International, which included exclusive performances at various top-notch entertainment venues. The president of MGM Grand had reportedly said, "Bruno is among the most talented performers in the world and we are excited to start a long-term relationship with him." To note, Bruno is a renowned name, having first established himself as a songwriter in 2009. He has produced and sung chart-topping hits like The Lazy Song and Uptown Funk.

Gambling history

Tracking Mars's history with gambling

Mars's gambling habits can be traced back to before he became globally famous. In a 2013 GQ interview, he discussed his experiences at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles and confessed to being "a loudmouth while playing poker." During a 2016 Carpool Karaoke episode on the Late Late Show With James Corden, Mars hinted that he used to pay rent by playing cards in Los Angeles.

Reactions

Meanwhile, fans reacted to the news with hilarious memes

Meanwhile, news of Mars's alleged casino debt has unleashed a flood of memes on social media. One user quipped, "Mars having $50M gambling debt lets me know his next album gonna be a classic, real degenerate." Others joined in with comments like "Mars being $50M in debt = at least two new albums, (sic)" and "Mars walking through MGM casino undercover trying to avoid that $50M gambling debt."

Twitter Post

Take a look at this meme