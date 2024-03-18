Next Article

'Emily in Paris' fame Lily Collins celebrates her 35th birthday on Monday

Lily Collins's birthday: Best Emily quotes from 'Emily in Paris'

By Tanvi Gupta 12:26 am Mar 18, 202412:26 am

What's the story Since its premiere on Netflix in 2020, Emily in Paris has emerged as everyone's favorite guilty pleasure. Led by Lily Collins, the series captivated audiences despite its lack of realism and conventional plotlines. "Influencer" Emily Cooper's witty one-liners and cheesy Instagram captions became a highlight of the show. As Collins celebrates her 35th birthday, we gather Emily's most memorable quotes from the romantic drama.

About the show

But first, here's more about 'Emily in Paris'

Emily in Paris centers around the titular character—an American who relocates to Paris for work. The series chronicles her efforts to navigate the challenges of work, love, and friendships. It also features Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, and others. The first season premiered in 2020 and was subsequently renewed for a second and third season. Season 4 is now expected to premiere in December.

#1

'Don't you want to go to movies to escape life?'

One fine day, Emily finds herself debating with her colleague Luc about the contrasting styles of American and French cinema, as they prepare to welcome American movie star Brooklyn Clark. Luc criticizes American rom-coms—favoring the French preference for "tragic endings that mirror real life." Emily, however, defends the allure of romantic escapism, saying "Don't you want to go to the movies to escape life?"

#2

'A little 'Bonjour' goes a long way'

During Emily's initial Parisian adventure, she encounters a language barrier while attempting to purchase a pastry from a bakery. However, a few days later, amid a montage of her moments in the city, the bakery lady reappears. Emily—accompanied by her newfound friend, Mindy—shares a selfie with the caption "A little Bonjour goes a long way!" This indicates Emily's growing comfort in her new surroundings.

#3

'I may be falling in love with myself'

While juggling her responsibilities, Emily finds herself unexpectedly transitioning into an influencer, with her Instagram captions reflecting her evolving experiences. Seated at a charming café one afternoon, Emily captures a selfie. While posting it, she initially contemplates a caption like "So beautiful...I may be falling in love with myself," but then opts for candid honesty with, "Lonely...in Paris" to express her struggle with adaptation.

#4

'Not choosing is still a choice'

Despite the myriad of plot holes and unrealistic storylines, one quote stands out for its profound meaning: "Not choosing is still a choice." This line, attributed to the famous French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre, was uttered by our protagonist during a complex encounter with her crush, Chef Gabriel (portrayed by Bravo). Despite the complicated situation, Emily's words resonated, quickly becoming the audience's favorite.